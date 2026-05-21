Christina Aguilera headlines Philadelphia's 4th of July concert on Ben Franklin Parkway

The Brief Christina Aguilera will headline the One Philly United Concert for America this July 4th. Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Roots, Jill Scott, and more are also set to perform. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the concert will kick off at 5 p.m.



Christina Aguilera, Will Smith, The Roots, and more will perform on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as Philadelphia celebrates American's 250th birthday on July 4th.

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle Park announced Christina Aguilera as the headliner for the One Philly United Concert for America during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Wanda Sykes will host the event and will be joined by house band and Philadelphia natives The Roots. The Philly flair will continue with Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Jill Scott.

"When you think about the One Philly Unity Concert for America, I want you to think bigger than just a concert," Parker said. "I want you to think about this as a full Philadelphia experience."

Gillie Da King and Wallo 267 are slated to make an appearance during the concert, along with Grammy award-winning singer Seal. Kathy Sledge, State Property, and Infinity Song are also on the bill.

What's next:

The One Philly United Concert will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on the Fourth of July.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the concert will kick off at 5 p.m. A midnight fireworks display will end the celebration with a bang.

Parker teased more announcements still to come about the concert.