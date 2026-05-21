Father, son charged after homemade explosive detonated near Lehigh County polling site

The Brief A father and son are facing charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated near a Lehigh County polling site during Tuesday's primary election. Matthew David Pletz was taken into custody at his home shortly after the incident. His son, Jack Pletz, is still being sought. Investigators say they have not uncovered evidence that the incident was motivated by the primary election.



A Lehigh County father and son are facing charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated near an election polling site.

What we know:

Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan shared details about the explosion that happened Tuesday in Catasauqua Township.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the area of Salem United Church of Christ around 9 a.m. for reports of an explosion. The church was being used as a polling site for voters in the Pennsylvania primary election.

Troopers discovered the remnants of an explosive device near the intersection of Walnut and 3rd streets. Holihan described the homemade explosive as a red tubular cardboard fragment with melted red end caps, consistent with an M-type explosive.

Investigators found video surveillance from a nearby location that showed a Chevy pickup truck driving on 3rd Street and stopping in the intersection to rev its engine. An explosion was heard moments after the truck sped away.

Jack Pletz, 24, is being sought by authorities.

The truck was later located at the home of Matthew David Pletz, 56, and his 24-year-old son Jack Pletz. Matthew Pletz was allegedly in the passenger's seat of the truck during the explosion with Jack driving.

Authorities found 17 additional homemade explosive devices during a search of the pickup truck. Matthew Pletz was taken into custody on a number of charges, including conspiracy, and his bail was set at $50k.

Jack Pletz is not in custody and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

What we don't know:

Authorities are unsure what the motive was behind the incident, and refused to speculate if it had anything to do with the election.

"At this point, we don't have any insight into the motivation, so the answer is I don't know and we're not going to speculate on it," Holihan said. "We're not saying it is or is not, what we're saying is that the investigation hasn't revealed any evidence to support that."