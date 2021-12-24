Christmas Eve shoppers breeze through last-minute shopping

On the night before Christmas, shoppers rushed out to get last-minute gifts.

"I wanted a Nintendo Switch," said young Kendall Martin.

It’s a risky game waiting until the day before Christmas. One that Kendall’s parents have perfected.

"We do this every year. We intentionally shop on Christmas Eve," said Patricia Martin. "We like the Hussle the bustle and the rush, and the crowds. We come we have lunch and go back to it. How did this year compare to previous years? It’s quieter I told my husband we are in and out too fast everywhere."

In the weeks leading up, people have been picking the shelves to make sure the space under their trees is full.

With supply chain issues plenty of retailers have been struggling to keep the shelves stocked.

"I was pretty much procrastinating and then it came to this," said Ron Byrd. "I think and I say this to everybody out there go to Amazon Prime next time."

The parking lots are a flurry of lights as the final hours wind down.

With COVID numbers on the rise, the vibe from shoppers is that people weren’t out shopping as much as they anticipated.

"I really expected it to be kind of chaotic because of the pandemic and things like that," said Audria Fleming. "No, it still had a great flow to it. We were in and we were out, call ahead is great. If you can do that, do that. "

The Christmas spirit is alive and well despite a calendar year that many would put on the naughty list.

"I’m very happy for Christmas to be on the way," said Treasure Carlisle. "What were you getting here at Target today? My mom was getting me something. I don’t really know because I normally open my presents I like waiting for Christmas because I don’t want to spoil the presents."

Target, Walmart all the big stores are closed all day Christmas Day. So hopefully you weren’t hoping to get one last trip in the morning.

