Will it snow in Philadelphia this weekend? What the latest models say about possible nor'easter

The Brief Models remain uncertain about the possible impacts of a nor'easter this weekend in Philly. The track of the storm will determine if the Philadelphia area gets snow, rain, or a wintry mix. The storm is expected to be overnight Sunday into Monday.



Forecasting models are still coming into focus on the potential impacts of a coastal storm that could bring more snow to the Philadelphia area.

What we know:

Forecasters say the potential for precipitation will be overnight Sunday into Monday, when temperatures will tumble into the 30s.

FOX Weather says forecasters are monitoring a "potent low pressure system with the potential to develop into a major nor'easter along the East Coast by Sunday."

While forecasting models are still uncertain about the exact path and timing of the storm, FOX 29's Sue Serio says a coastal low could creep up the East Coast on Sunday morning and move into our area during lunchtime.

The offshore low is expected to mix with frigid temperatures in the 30s, which could determine if the Philadelphia area gets mostly snow or mostly rain, or a mix of the two.

"Current guidance suggests the storm could "bomb out" offshore, bringing a threat of heavy snow, coastal flooding, and gale-force winds to major metropolitan areas from the Mid-Atlantic through southern and eastern New England," FOX Weather wrote.

The coastal storm will linger through the evening and into Monday morning, creating a potentially dangerous commute.

What's next:

Before Sunday's potential storm, mild and dreary conditions will help melt the 3-week-old snow piles.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain in the 40s through Friday, with mostly overcast skies and a chance of rain.

The mild stretch will snap on a sunny Saturday with highs expected to reach the 50s before tumbling back into the 30s on Sunday and the days ahead.