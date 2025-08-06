Cloudy, muggy conditions Wednesday; Air Quality Alert for parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware

Wednesday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. Meanwhile, smoke from Canadian wildfires will remain an issue impacting air quality for part of the area.

Timeline:

Expect cloudy skies and muggy conditions Wednesday with highs only expected to reach about 83 degrees.

A very light, stray shower may impact parts of the area during the morning.

Sunny skies will return Thursday, with breezy and pleasant conditions expected through Saturday.

Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s through the start of the weekend, with highs potentially climbing back into the 90s by Sunday.

Looking ahead at next week, temperatures will really start to heat back up with potential for another extended heat wave.

Air Quality Alerts and Canadian wildfire smoke

What we know:

Philadelphia and the surrounding counties were under an Air Quality Alert as smoke from Canadian wildfires moved into the area.

The alert has expired for those areas, but other parts of eastern and central Pennsylvania will still be under an alert on Wednesday.

The entire state of Delaware has also been added to the alert for Wednesday.