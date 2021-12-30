Colorado brushfires lead to evacuations; state of emergency declared

Several parts of Colorado came under evacuation orders after high winds threatened to spread brush fires across the region.

Brush fires broke out in several parts of Colorado on Thursday, bringing parts of the state under evacuation orders.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, downed powerlines and blown transformers led to the small fires. And high winds are threatening to spread the embers to other areas.

County authorities were already concerned about high winds of up to 40 mph and gusts reaching 80 mph, which is why a ban on open burning was issued for Thursday.

The City of Louisville and the town of Superior have been evacuated. Residents of nearby neighborhoods are also scrambling for safety.

Videos shared on social media show shoppers evacuating a store only to be greeted by the sound of sirens and a smokey sky outside.

"Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded," Gov. Jared Polis said in a tweet.

Polis also declared a state of emergency, which will allow the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the response efforts.

This story was reported from Atlanta.