Commission on Presidential Debates says it will make changes to format

The presidential debate commission says it will soon adopt changes to its format to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

Moderator Chris Wallace struggled during the 90-minute debate in Cleveland to try to maintain control of the conversation amid frequent interruptions.

The next presidential debate is a town hall format scheduled for Oct. 15 in Miami.