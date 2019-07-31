Booker to give gun policy speech at site of 2015 church slaying
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker will deliver a gun policy speech on Wednesday in a historic South Carolina church that's become synonymous with hate-fueled attacks on people of faith.
