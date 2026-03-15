Young child, woman hospitalized in crash involving ambulance in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief A woman and young child were injured when an ambulance and two other vehicles crashed. The crash happened early Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims have yet to be released.



A multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Frankford section ended with a woman and young child being rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning.

What we know:

An ambulance and two other vehicles crashed near Frankford and Harbison avenues just after 5 a.m.

A woman and young child were found unresponsive at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

FOX 29's Greg Payne was live at the scene where the ambulance could be seen flipped onto its side.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the conditions and ages of the woman and child. It is also unknown what led to the crash, and who else may have been involved.

An investigation is underway.