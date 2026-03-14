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Residents say humming from New Jersey AI data center in Vineland is disrupting daily life

By and
Published  March 14, 2026 2:24pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
South Jersey residents complain about noise from new AI data center

South Jersey residents complain about noise from new AI data center

Residents in Vineland, New Jersey say a constant humming sound from a newly built AI data center is disrupting their daily lives. The massive 300-megawatt facility, built by a Dutch company, is part of the growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure. But neighbors say the noise, along with concerns about water use, electricity demand and property values, has them worried. Local health officials are now investigating the source of the sound after multiple complaints from residents living near the site.

The Brief

    • Residents in Vineland say a constant humming sound from a new AI data center is disrupting nearby neighborhoods.
    • The 300-megawatt facility was built to support growing artificial intelligence infrastructure.
    • Local health officials are investigating the noise after multiple complaints.

NEW JERSEY - Residents in Vineland say a constant humming noise from a newly built artificial intelligence data center is disturbing homes near the site.

What we know:

The massive 300-megawatt facility, built by a Dutch company, is part of the growing demand for infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence systems.

Neighbors who live near the site say a persistent humming sound from the data center can be heard throughout the day and night.

Some residents say the noise has begun affecting their daily routines.

Community concerns

Residents have also raised questions about the potential impact of the facility on water use, electricity demand and nearby property values.

Large data centers often require significant amounts of power and cooling infrastructure to operate the servers that support artificial intelligence systems.

Investigation underway

Local health officials say they are now investigating the source of the noise after receiving multiple complaints from people living near the facility.

Officials have not yet announced what may be causing the sound.

Big picture view:

The facility reflects the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure across the United States, as companies build large data centers to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence technology.

The Source: This article was written using information from local officials and reports from residents in Vineland.

New Jersey