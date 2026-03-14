Residents say humming from New Jersey AI data center in Vineland is disrupting daily life

The Brief Residents in Vineland say a constant humming sound from a new AI data center is disrupting nearby neighborhoods. The 300-megawatt facility was built to support growing artificial intelligence infrastructure. Local health officials are investigating the noise after multiple complaints.



Residents in Vineland say a constant humming noise from a newly built artificial intelligence data center is disturbing homes near the site.

What we know:

The massive 300-megawatt facility, built by a Dutch company, is part of the growing demand for infrastructure needed to power artificial intelligence systems.

Neighbors who live near the site say a persistent humming sound from the data center can be heard throughout the day and night.

Some residents say the noise has begun affecting their daily routines.

Community concerns

Residents have also raised questions about the potential impact of the facility on water use, electricity demand and nearby property values.

Large data centers often require significant amounts of power and cooling infrastructure to operate the servers that support artificial intelligence systems.

Investigation underway

Local health officials say they are now investigating the source of the noise after receiving multiple complaints from people living near the facility.

Officials have not yet announced what may be causing the sound.

Big picture view:

The facility reflects the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure across the United States, as companies build large data centers to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence technology.