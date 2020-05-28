Cooking Up A Storm: Scott's Homemade Hummus
Scott's Homemade Hummus Recipe
- 2 cans drained rinsed garbanzo beans with warm water.
- Removing the skins coating the beans is optional but will result in a smoother hummus.
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil1/4 cup lemon juice + 1/4 cup water2 teaspoons tahini paste (optional)
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon parsley1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- Dump everything into a large enough food processor
- . Or high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
- Serve with celery or pita chips