Cooking Up A Storm: Scott’s Homemade Hummus

Scott's Homemade Hummus Recipe

2 cans drained rinsed garbanzo beans with warm water.

Removing the skins coating the beans is optional but will result in a smoother hummus.

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil1/4 cup lemon juice + 1/4 cup water2 teaspoons tahini paste (optional)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon parsley1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cumin1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Dump everything into a large enough food processor

. Or high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy.