Cooking Up A Storm: Scott's Homemade Hummus

Scott's Homemade Hummus Recipe

  • 2 cans drained rinsed garbanzo beans with warm water. 
  • Removing the skins coating the beans is optional but will result in a smoother hummus.
  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil1/4 cup lemon juice + 1/4 cup water2 teaspoons tahini paste (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon parsley1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Dump everything into a large enough food processor
  • . Or high speed blender and blend until smooth and creamy.
  • Serve with celery or pita chips