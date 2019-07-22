Cops: Gunman's weapon repeatedly jams in failed murder attempt in New York

The search was on for the man who attempted to shoot a woman in Queens only to have his gun jam twice, according to the NYPD.

The man- who wrapped a black shirt over his face- attempted to discharge his weapon at a woman in front of 109 Street and 109 Avenue in Ozone Park, said cops.

The gun did not fire as he tried a second time.

The dramatic scene on July 19 at 6:40 p.m. was captured on a security camera.

He then took off southbound on 109 Street and then westbound on 109 Avenue. His face was exposed as he ran.

The suspect is described as a black male. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks, and black 'Nike' slides. He had a black shirt wrapped around his head.