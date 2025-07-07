Timeline: 6 killed, 46 injured in 19 shootings across Philadelphia over holiday weekend, police say

The Brief Philadelphia endured 19 different shooting incidents over the Fourth of July weekend. Due to the shootings, six people lost their lives and 46 people were injured. Philadelphia police say despite the weekend violence, homicide rates are down by 10 percent.



Over just one holiday weekend, Philadelphia police say 19 shootings occurred across the city, leaving 46 people injured and six people dead.

Timeline:

Friday, July 4

At around 9:15 p.m. Friday Philadelphia police officers were called to the intersection of York and North 2nd streets, in North Philadelphia.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside a sedan that had crashed into a telephone pole.

Officials said the man had been shot in the lower back and that there were multiple bullet holes in the rear passenger side of the car.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed as stable.

Shortly thereafter, at around 10:15 p.m., police say a 15-year-old boy walked into Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He told investigators he was shot near 41st and Ogden streets, in the city’s Belmont section.

Police located a crime scene and the shooting is being investigated.

At around 11 p.m., police received calls about gunshots on the 5700 block of Vandike Street.

Upon arrival, medics found a 27-year-old woman near 5700 State Road who said she had been shot in the head.

She was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Medical Center where she was listed as stable.

Saturday, July 5

Mass shooting at 7 Elements bar and lounge

Just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1100 block of South 11th Street, police say a shooting occurred at the 7 Elements bar and lounge.

Officers arrived on scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Those three were rushed to local hospitals. Two of those victims were listed in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face and a woman who was shot in the back. Officials later upgraded their conditions as stable.

Police say five more people checked themselves into area hospitals due to the shooting incident, bringing the total number of people injured to eight.

Domestic incident turned shootout

A 40-year-old man died as he exchanged gunfire with Philadelphia Police officers after they responded to a North Philadelphia residence on a domestic call.

Police were called to the 2900 block of North Lawrence Street, in North Philadelphia, Saturday evening around 6 p.m., on a domestic call, specifically referencing a person with a gun.

When they arrived and began to approach the residence, they were met with gunfire from within the home, Philadelphia Police First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford explained.

A man then left the residence, still shooting at the officers. Police took cover and exchanged gunfire with the man, fatally shooting him

Sunday, July 6

Triple shooting in North Philly

At around 1:28 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 22nd District for a report of a shooting and a large crowd.

Police discovered a male suffering from gunshot wounds to his back and thigh and took him to Temple University Hospital.

Shortly after, police say a juvenile male and an adult female, both with gunshot injuries, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

All three victims are in stable condition.

Monday, July 7

Grays Ferry mass shooting

Another mass shooting occurred in Grays Ferry overnight Sunday.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of South Etting Street in Grays Ferry around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man were killed in the shooting, and nine others between the ages of 15-24 were hurt.

Police say another person who fell while running away from the shooting was brought to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

Quadruple shooting in Southwest Philly

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Vine Street in Southwest Philadelphia around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found four young men between 18-22 suffering from gunshot wounds and brought them to the hospital where they remain in unknown condition.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department has released images and surveillance video showing the suspects wanted in connection to a mass shooting that occurred in Grays Ferry.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What they're saying:

According to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, homicide numbers are down.

"Despite the weekend violence, we still remain close to 10 percent down in our homicides. Close to 10 percent down in our shootings and other categories," said Bethel. "If you look across the country, these are challenging times, particularly the July 4th holiday, I don't know what is about that time period. But those three days, particularly the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, seem to cause, some activation, and we prepared to the best of our ability, but we will continue to work on it moving forward."