COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in NJ

While New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged to be transparent throughout the coronavirus pandemic, his administration has denied or slowly responded to requests for records related to spending, communications and decision-making.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked an explosion of public data in New Jersey, most prominently yielding an online dashboard with details about positive tests, deaths, vaccinations and more.

But Associated Press requests last year for written and electronic communications among officials about the coronavirus were denied as "overbroad."

An annual focus on press freedoms and the fight for government transparency, Sunshine Week comes this week a year after the state marked its first positive case.

