Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM EDT until MON 5:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County

COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in NJ

Published 
New Jersey
Associated Press
article

TRENTON, N.J. - While New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged to be transparent throughout the coronavirus pandemic, his administration has denied or slowly responded to requests for records related to spending, communications and decision-making.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked an explosion of public data in New Jersey, most prominently yielding an online dashboard with details about positive tests, deaths, vaccinations and more.

But Associated Press requests last year for written and electronic communications among officials about the coronavirus were denied as "overbroad."

An annual focus on press freedoms and the fight for government transparency, Sunshine Week comes this week a year after the state marked its first positive case.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter