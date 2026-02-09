ICE agents detain man at Montgomery County home; family, protesters gather

The Brief Immigration agents detained a man at a home in Lower Providence Township on Monday, according to family members and state Rep. Joe Webster. Family and community members say the arrest was chaotic, with agents arriving in unmarked cars and civilian clothes. Officials have not released a statement about the arrest or the status of the man taken into custody.



Immigration agents detained a man at a home in Lower Providence Township on Monday, drawing a crowd of protesters and raising questions from family members and local officials about how the arrest unfolded.

Family says ICE agents arrived in civilian clothes

What they're saying:

Family members say ICE agents arrived at their home on North Barry Avenue near Ridge Pike around 10:45 a.m. and detained Jose Cordova-Lopez. Lupita Lopez, who lives at the home, said she went live on Instagram as agents began banging on the door.

"We pay taxes and for what?" said Lupita Lopez. "We’re human beings. We’re like house people – homebodies."

Rep. Joe Webster, who represents the area, said on social media that he arrived at the scene at 8:30 a.m. to observe the situation.

Webster said, "ICE created a nightmarish, chaotic spectacle, broke down the door and injured a woman. And, after provoking that altercation, they arrested one man."

Webster also said the agents arrived in personal cars, wore civilian winter clothes, and all but one wore masks. He said, "They did not present as professional law enforcement officers by their appearance or demeanor."

Family members and neighbors gathered outside the home as the arrest took place. Lopez told FOX 29 that her attorney advised her not to share the Instagram video of the arrest.

Community and official response to the arrest

Local perspective:

Webster said he was present to make sure the rights of those witnessing ICE’s actions were protected and that legal protocols were followed. He said the agents did not have a warrant when they first arrived and only obtained one later in the afternoon.

Webster said, "Children were unable to attend school and they may have been deliberately traumatized. Family members were subjected to an invasion of privacy and damage was done to their home."

He added that community members stepped in to help repair the damaged door, offer food and clothing, and support the family. The local school district is also working to support the children affected.

Neighbors and protesters gathered outside the home during the arrest, according to FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce, who reported from the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released a statement about the reason for the arrest or the current status of the man taken into custody. The Department of Homeland Security has not responded to requests for comment.