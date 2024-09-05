Crews working to fix water main break in Northeast Philadelphia

The Brief A water main break at Academy Road and Grant Avenue flooded the intersection early Thursday morning. Water gushed onto the roadway for about 2 hours before it was shut off, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports. Academy Road between Grant and Morell avenues is closed indefinitely. Commuters should seek alternative routes and expect delays throughout the morning.



A massive water main break caused water to flood a busy intersection in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Road workers were called to the intersection of Academy Road and Grant Avenue around just before 2 a.m.

Water gushed from the ruptured water main and flooded the intersection, causing part of the pavement to buckle.

The water main was shutoff after about 2 hours, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports.

Academy Road between Grant and Morell avenues is closed indefinitely as crews work to address the water main break.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly suggests that commuters can avoid the road closures by taking Roosevelt Boulevard or Frankford Avenue.