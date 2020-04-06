Crisis response teams set up in Kensington to hand out COVID-19 prevention supplies

Crisis response teams handed out COVID-19 prevention supplies to those in need in Kensington on Monday.

"For everyone who is on the street, they're not forgotten," Rosalind Pichardo, founder of Operation Save Our City, said. She and members of the Philly Unknown Project are crisis responders doing outreach in places many people don't go and won't go.

"There's hundreds and hundreds of people who live down here who are homeless or in addiction who don't have a clue what is happening and it's up to us to inform them,” said Pichardo.

The group spent Monday afternoon at Ruth Street and Kensington Avenue giving out safety kits they put together to the homeless, addicted or community members in need. The kits include a face mask, gloves, Narcan, and a face shield for anyone who has to perform rescue breath on someone who is overdosing. They also posted signs to discourage the gatherings seen in the area, especially along Kensington Avenue.

“We have this one particular banner it says six feet equals living. That distance between them is needed in order for all of us to stay alive because this COVID-19 is spreading and it's spreading fast," she said.

She also has a personal story to share with those who aren't taking it seriously and don’t believe we're all at risk. She says she recently came out of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

"I want to share and emphasize that this is a respiratory thing and it can kill you. I was lucky for that not to happen but there are many who weren't that lucky and not to take this lightly. Wear your protective gear, wear your masks, wear your gloves, stay your six feet distance and wash your hands hundreds and hundreds of times because that is what's going to save you," said Pichardo.

