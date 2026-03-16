Philadelphia weather: Strong storms with damaging winds ahead on Monday

The Brief Philadelphia and its suburbs could see severe storms on Monday night. Bouts of heavy rain and strong wind gusts up to 50 MPH are expected. Forecasters say the powerful winds raise the threat of a tornado.



Philadelphia is bracing for a round of wet, and potentially dangerous, weather on Monday with heavy downpours and strong winds.

Forecasters say spotty showers during the day will become widespread during the evening and could trigger severe weather alerts.

When will it rain?

What we know:

Rain will be with us throughout the day, starting as spotty showers during the morning and afternoon before becoming widespread.

The brunt of the storm is expected to happen around 5 p.m. when heavy bands of storms will roll across the Philadelphia area.

Showers, with bouts of heavy downpours and pockets of strong thunderstorms, will continue throughout the evening hours.

The storm is expected to begin to wind down around midnight, with wrap around moisture from a cold front that could bring flurries.

Wind advisory

What they're saying:

Forecasters expect strong wind gusts to be among the greatest threats associated with the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 2 p.m. until 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Winds are expected to gust up to 50 MPH, which could topple trees and down power lines.

The strong, swirling winds could make conditions possible for a brief tornado threat.

How much will it rain?

By the numbers:

Forecasters expect Philadelphia and its suburbs to receive anywhere between 1"-1.5" of rain on Monday.

That will be enough for localized flooding of low-lying creeks, streams, and other bodies of water.

Stay ahead of the storm

What you can do:

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