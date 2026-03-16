Philadelphia airport delays, cancellations leave travelers stranded amid severe weather

The Brief Hundreds of delays and cancellations were reported at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday, March 16. Airport officials say travel disruptions could continue into Tuesday, March 17. Travelers scrambled for alternate flights and hotel accommodations.



Severe weather caused major travel disruptions at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday, with hundreds of flights delayed or canceled and travelers facing uncertainty about their plans.

Travelers face delays and cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport

What we know:

Airport officials say travelers should check with their airlines for flight changes and sign up for text and email alerts.

An earlier tornado watch, thunderstorms, wind and cloud cover led to widespread delays and cancellations at the airport.

Airport officials say the weather could continue to impact flights into Tuesday.

They recommend travelers monitor conditions at both their departure and arrival cities.

Many travelers arrived at the airport only to learn their flights were delayed or canceled, leading to long lines and confusion as people tried to rebook or find alternate transportation.

What they're saying:

"I'm at my wits end," said Anthony Hall. He and his 16-year-old son AJ were supposed to fly out of Philly on Monday.

"Now we’re stuck. Nowhere to go," said Hall. He says their flight home to Orlando was canceled after they arrived at the airport.

"First they told us the flight was delayed until four, then they said it was delayed till six, and then they said it was cancelled."

Others described similar challenges.

"Lots of rain, lots of bad weather, but we are going to get through it. We will persevere," said Mikais Maher. He and his friend Brian Cannon flew in from Cincinnati, Ohio, only to find their connecting flight to Puerto Rico on American Airlines had been canceled.

"We had to rebook through Frontier for around the same time, and our flight isn’t cancelled for right now," said Cannon.

Airport officials say the unpredictable nature of the storms made planning difficult for both airlines and travelers.

"With these pop-up thunderstorms and tornados, nobody really knows when or if they're coming and it could be you're at the airport waiting to board and all of a sudden this storm comes out of nowhere," said Heather Redfern, public affairs manager for Philadelphia International Airport.

Hall and his son had traveled to the area last Thursday to visit his mother in Toms River.

"My mom has cancer, so we wanted to see her one last time because it’s getting towards the end," he said.

Now, they are dealing with the added stress of finding a hotel overnight and booking another flight back to Orlando.

"Frontier does not have a flight until 10 o’clock tomorrow night, getting in at one in the morning. So, we are not doing that. So, I am going to try and find another airline that I can book another flight. Pray for me," said Hall.

Travelers are encouraged to stay updated on flight status and weather conditions, as the situation could change quickly.

What's next:

Airport officials say travelers should continue to monitor their flight status and weather conditions, as more delays and cancellations are possible on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

Severe weather can disrupt air travel across the country, not just in Philadelphia. Officials say it is important for travelers to check conditions at both their departure and arrival cities.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many total flights will be affected on Tuesday or when normal operations will resume at Philadelphia International Airport.