Peacock spotted roaming Cherry Hill and Voorhees neighborhoods

The Brief A peacock was spotted roaming the Fox Hollow neighborhood in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Saturday. Residents and police tried to contain the bird, but it continued to move through local yards and was later seen miles away. Sightings have sparked excitement and concern, as peacocks are not native to New Jersey.



A peacock on the loose in Cherry Hill has captured the attention of neighbors, police and social media, as the colorful bird made its way through backyards and even appeared in nearby Voorhees.

Neighbors surprised by peacock in Cherry Hill

What we know:

Residents first spotted the peacock Saturday afternoon in the Fox Hollow neighborhood, according to Naseem Brady of Cherry Hill.

Brady said, "Our wonderful next-door neighbor had texted and said, ‘There’s a peacock in our yard.,’" and described how her sons were excited to look for the bird.

Brady and her sons, Cameron and Christian, recorded the peacock as it moved across a neighbor’s patio.

Christian said, "I was amazed because you rarely see peacocks in Cherry Hill, New Jersey."

Brady contacted police, who responded quickly but were unable to contain the bird.

"He kept jumping up onto the fence and then going into the next neighbor’s yard, which, for us, is like the next street over," said Brady.

The peacock continued to move through the neighborhood, eluding capture and drawing more attention from locals.

Sightings spread across town and social media

The backstory:

About 24 hours after the first sighting, the peacock was seen again several miles away off Springdale Road in Cherry Hill.

Arthur Citron said, "I pull in and I’m like ‘Is that a peacock?’ I take out my camera, my phone, I just record this thing walking through the backyard. It’s like a peacock!"

Word of the roaming peacock spread quickly on social media, with reports of additional sightings, including at a Target off White Horse Road in Voorhees.

Cameron Brady said, "We really want it to be safe because peacocks are not native to New Jersey."

The story has become a lighthearted distraction for many residents.

Citron added, "It’s nice with all the crap going on in the world, this is something to make people smile."

Neighbors have continued to keep an eye out for the peacock, sharing updates and videos online as the bird explores the area.

What we don't know:

It is not clear where the peacock came from, whether it has an owner, or if authorities have managed to safely capture it.