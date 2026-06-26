Croatia vs Ghana preview: Final group match brings high stakes to Philadelphia

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The Brief Croatia faces Ghana on Saturday at Philadelphia Stadium in its final Group L match. Ghana enters the match in strong position to reach the round of 32. Croatia likely needs a result to keep its World Cup run alive, while the match could also affect where England finishes in Group L.



Croatia and Ghana meet Saturday at Philadelphia Stadium in a Group L match that could shape the knockout-stage picture.

About the match

Croatia faces Ghana on Saturday, June 27, at Philadelphia Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.

The match is the final Group L game for both teams.

The game will air on FS1 and stream on FOX One.

Why this match matters in Philadelphia

Philadelphia gets another high-stakes World Cup match as Group L reaches its final day.

Ghana enters the match with four points after beating Panama and drawing England.

Croatia enters with three points after losing to England and beating Panama.

That leaves both teams with something to play for in Philadelphia. Ghana can strengthen its knockout-stage position with a result, while Croatia may need at least a draw to stay in strong position and could need a win depending on the rest of the group.

The match could also affect England’s path. England faces Panama in its final group match, and the results of both games will decide who wins Group L and who moves on as the runner-up or a third-place team.

Ghana’s strong start

Ghana has put itself in position to advance after a strong start to Group L.

The Black Stars opened with a 1-0 win over Panama, then held England to a 0-0 draw.

That draw left Ghana level with England on points and gave the Black Stars a chance to enter the knockout stage with momentum.

Ghana has also shown it can defend for long stretches and frustrate more possession-heavy teams, something that could matter against Croatia.

Croatia’s path to the finale

Croatia opened the tournament with a 4-2 loss to England.

The team responded with a 1-0 win over Panama, keeping its knockout hopes alive before the final group match in Philadelphia.

Croatia’s experience remains one of its biggest strengths. The country reached the 2018 World Cup final and finished third in 2022, and this group finale gives Croatia another chance to lean on that tournament experience.

But Ghana’s pace and physicality could make this a difficult matchup, especially if Croatia has to chase a result.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 26: Luka Modric of Croatia controls the ball during the international friendly match between Colombia and Croatia at Camping World Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Players to watch

For Croatia, Luka Modrić remains one of the biggest names to watch.

Even late in his international career, Modrić’s ability to control tempo and create chances still shapes how Croatia plays.

Croatia also has experience across the field, including players who have been part of deep runs in previous international tournaments.

For Ghana, Antoine Semenyo is one of the key attacking players to watch.

Ghana’s defense and transition game were important against England, but the Black Stars may also need moments of direct attacking quality if they want to take all three points against Croatia.

What a result would mean

A Ghana win would send the Black Stars into the knockout stage in strong position and could give them a chance to win Group L depending on England’s result against Panama.

A draw would likely be enough to send Ghana through.

Croatia can put itself in strong position to advance with a win, but a draw or loss could leave its knockout hopes depending on other results and the best third-place standings.

Panama has already been eliminated, but its match against England still matters because it could shape the final order of Group L.

What's next:

The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 32, along with the eight best third-place teams.

After Saturday’s matches, Group L will know which teams are moving on and where they will land in the knockout bracket.