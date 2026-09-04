Crowds visit Academy of Natural Sciences museum weeks before closure

The Brief The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will close the museum on September 30, according to officials. Large crowds are visiting as only four weekends remain before the closure. The future location of the museum's collections is still being decided.



The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the nation's oldest natural science research institution, is set to close its museum on September 30.

What we know:

Droves of people visited the museum Friday ahead of its scheduled closure, with only four weekends left to explore the museum.

The museum’s operating hours shifted in October to Friday through Sunday, so today marked the first open day since the September 1 announcement.

What they're saying:

"I grew up going here. Went on field trips, I remember coming here when I was their age. When I heard it was closing, I got sad. I wanted to come down to have the kids come here one last time before everything closes down," said Daniel Joynes of Lansdale.

"I had to come today. I feel like I’m saying bye to these dioramas that I’ve seen my whole life. These giant fossils that I’ve grown up with," said Mary Pat Wixted, a member from Delaware County. "This was the first place to exhibit a dinosaur skeleton in the western hemisphere, so there’s so much history of science and it is a disgrace that it might not be here," said Wixted.

Founded in 1812, the Academy has operated the museum since 1828.

A statement from the president of Drexel University and the chair of the Academy's trustees says, "While the museum will close, the Academy remains committed to public engagement and education, and work will continue to identify new and financially sustainable opportunities for the public display of elements from its collections and engagement with the natural sciences." The decision was attributed to changes in audience behavior and increasing operating costs, according to the announcement.

Some visitors questioned the decision to close instead of exploring other options.

"Did you really try as hard as you could to find a way to not close it?" said Wendy Lucas of Magnolia, New Jersey.

"Between all the children’s groups and school groups that could come in, and people that want to bring their kids, and philanthropists in this area that we couldn’t somehow come up with some solution. Doesn’t mean closing it," said Lucas.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where the collections will go after the closure, as talks are still underway, according to a media representative.