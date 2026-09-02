Penn State fraternity drug ring: Accused ringleader, 4 others to appear in court on Wednesday

The Brief Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson will appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. Three others, including Thomas Robinson's father, Paul, will also appear in court. The four former Penn State students are among over a dozen charged in an off-campus cocaine ring bust.



Four former Penn State students accused of running a cocaine ring through two off-campus frat houses for two years will be in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Preliminary hearing on Wednesday

What we know:

Agostino Abbatiello, the alleged ringleader of the Delta Upsilon and Signma Chi cocaine operation, will be among those to appear in court for a preliminary hearing and a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson (Via Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office)

Thomas Robinson, who prosecutors said was a high-ranking member of the operation, will also appear in court, along with his father, Paul Robinson, who is accused of trying to hide evidence.

Mohammed Huraibi and Robert Zanolla, two others charged in the drug bust, will also appear in court. The rest of the 14 charged in the drug bust will appear in court for their hearings in October.

Penn State cocaine bust

The backstory:

Authorities allege the operation focused on off-campus fraternity houses for Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi, where cocaine was brought in large quantities from Philadelphia and New York throughout 2023 and 2024, according to Sunday.

"The evidence showed that cocaine was primarily packaged at the fraternity houses, and that packaging was done by fraternity brothers and often time pledges," said Sunday.

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Two main individuals, Agostino Abati and Thomas Robinson, both senior fraternity members, allegedly led the operation.

"Agostino Abati was at the very top of the chain, Thomas Robinson was a rung below that on the ladder," Sunday said.

The investigation found that packaging drugs was considered a pledge task during fraternity initiations, Sunday said.

The packaging and drug distribution occurred off campus, with no evidence the packaging happened on Penn State’s campus, Sunday said. Law enforcement officials have not charged anyone with hazing-related crimes and stated the investigation remains ongoing.

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"Agostino Abati was at the very top of the chain, Thomas Robinson was a rung below that on the ladder," Sunday said.

The investigation found that packaging drugs was considered a pledge task during fraternity initiations, Sunday said.

The packaging and drug distribution occurred off campus, with no evidence the packaging happened on Penn State’s campus, Sunday said. Law enforcement officials have not charged anyone with hazing-related crimes and stated the investigation remains ongoing.

Ties to Philadelphia

Local perspective:

Daniel Price, of Philadelphia, and Kyle Ridpath, of Media, were also charged with drug-related misdemeanors. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said the pair had a hand in "a coordinated and organized cocaine trafficking operation with regular trips to source cities and large amounts of cocaine."

Delta Epsilon suspended

What's next:

Penn State officials state that Delta Upsilon is on interim suspension. Sigma Chi is not one of the university’s recognized organizations, meaning it is not subject to university oversight.