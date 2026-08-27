Thursday storm brings down trees, knows out power in Mullica Hill

The Brief Residents on Ewan Road in Mullica Hill spent hours Thursday cleaning up trees, debris and water after a powerful storm. The storm caused downed trees, power lines and a two-hour power outage, according to residents. The full extent of storm damage in South JErsey is not yet clear.



Residents in Mullica Hill spent Thursday evening clearing damage after a strong storm brought heavy rain, high winds and downed trees to South Jersey. Some said they lost power and dealt with blocked roads, according to those living on Ewan Road.

Neighbors pitch in to clear storm damage

After the storm, Nick Zinkevich came home from work to find his property damaged.

"I pull in my driveway to this. A little bit of the top of my tree came down. So just out here getting it cleaned up," said Zinkevich. He then crossed the street to help neighbors clear a large tree from a driveway and planned to use his tractor to clean up debris.

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Zinkevich said there were multiple trees down nearby and described his plan to clear the area. "I'm about to pull the tractor out and gather all this wood up and we'll get it all cleaned up," said Zinkevich.

Storm brings power outages and flooding to homes

What they're saying:

Scott and Trudy Bengel, who live a few doors away, described harsh conditions as the storm hit. "It was pretty bad. It was coming down sideways. These trees were sideways," said Scott Bengel.

Bengel said their home was only feet away from the tree damage. "When the rain slowed down, we had a lightning strike that blew that tree a part and took out the powerline. Transformer went, blew out everything. Then there was another line down there at the end of the road there," said Bengel. He reported immediately clearing a drainage ditch as water threatened to flood his driveway, and described water running "completely across the yard."

Residents said they were without power for about two hours after the transformer blew. "Yeah, we're back on. Yeah. I called Atlantic City Electric company, and they got it up and running as soon as possible," said Bengel.

What we don't know:

The total area affected by Thursday's storm, and whether other South Jersey neighborhoods suffered similar damage is unknown. The full extent of property, cost of repairs, or need for further community assistance has not been reported.