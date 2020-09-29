Curious deer watches closely as golfer sinks putt

When PGA professional Jason Michael Dudzinski and his fiancée Katie Nolff decided to enjoy a day of golf in Michigan, they were not expecting any spectators.

Dudzinski posted a video on his Facebook showing a young deer wandering onto the course and walking right up to Nolff as she was setting up her final shot of the day.

“This has never happened before to either of us. I was a little surprised as I was watching her out there and happened to glance over and see the deer approaching the green,” Dudzinski told Storyful. “I was a little nervous as you never know how deer might react, but Katie is an animal whisperer.”

“It was an encounter as if she was petting a dog,” he added.

In the video, Nolff says hello to the young animal and lets it smell her hand before she continues setting up her shot and sinking her putt.

The deer continues to stick around the engaged couple while they retrieve the golf ball. Suggesting that the deer might want to play with them, Nolff throws the ball for the deer, but to no success.

Dudzinski and Nolff had celebrated their upcoming nuptials with friends and family earlier that day and told Storyful that they believed the deer could be the spirit of Nolff’s late father stopping by to wish them well.