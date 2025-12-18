Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia's 3rd District Police hosts magical Christmas party for families

Published  December 18, 2025 9:58pm EST
PHILADELPHIA - Santa Claus made a special stop in South Philly, bringing the North Pole magic to a Christmas event hosted by the Philadelphia Police.

Santa's festive visit 

Philadelphia's Third Police District transformed into a winter wonderland, with officers dressed as elves to spread holiday cheer. 

"To enjoy a great day, with all the elves, Santa Claus and the 3rd Police District," said Officer Juan "Ace" Delgado, a Community Relations Officer. 

Children received gifts and had the chance to pick out winter clothing.

The event also featured a table full of sweet treats, including chocolate bombs and cupcakes. 

"We've got chocolate bombs, we've got eggs with goodies inside, cupcakes, we have cookies," said a participant. 

What they're saying:

Nori Brown, a 6-year-old, was thrilled to meet Santa. "I told him Merry Christmas," she said. 

Her father, a Third District police officer, was proud to see his daughter enjoying the festivities. 

Serhii Horbnko, a grateful dad, shared, "She wanted to see Santa. That was her dream." 

His wife, Lena Horbnko, added, "It's very good. I think most kids very happy. For kids it's magic." 

Vicente Lopez, 7, was excited about the sweets and seeing his uncle, a police officer, dressed as an elf. "My tio was an elf costume," he said, noting the presence of the Grinch as well. 

