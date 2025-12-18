Philadelphia's 3rd District Police hosts magical Christmas party for families

The Brief Santa and Mrs. Claus visited South Philly for a Christmas event organized by the Philadelphia Police. Families enjoyed gifts, winter clothing, and sweet treats at the Third Police District. Children met Santa, elves, and even the Grinch, spreading holiday cheer.



Santa Claus made a special stop in South Philly, bringing the North Pole magic to a Christmas event hosted by the Philadelphia Police.

Santa's festive visit

Philadelphia's Third Police District transformed into a winter wonderland, with officers dressed as elves to spread holiday cheer.

"To enjoy a great day, with all the elves, Santa Claus and the 3rd Police District," said Officer Juan "Ace" Delgado, a Community Relations Officer.

Children received gifts and had the chance to pick out winter clothing.

The event also featured a table full of sweet treats, including chocolate bombs and cupcakes.

"We've got chocolate bombs, we've got eggs with goodies inside, cupcakes, we have cookies," said a participant.

What they're saying:

Nori Brown, a 6-year-old, was thrilled to meet Santa. "I told him Merry Christmas," she said.

Her father, a Third District police officer, was proud to see his daughter enjoying the festivities.

Serhii Horbnko, a grateful dad, shared, "She wanted to see Santa. That was her dream."

His wife, Lena Horbnko, added, "It's very good. I think most kids very happy. For kids it's magic."

Vicente Lopez, 7, was excited about the sweets and seeing his uncle, a police officer, dressed as an elf. "My tio was an elf costume," he said, noting the presence of the Grinch as well.