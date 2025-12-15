Lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player wins $2 million Powerball prize in Saturday’s drawing

article

The Brief A Pennsylvania ticket matched all five white balls with Power Play, winning $2 million. No jackpot winner was drawn on Saturday; the grand prize rises to $1.10 billion. The winning numbers were 1, 28, 31, 57, 58 and Powerball 16.



A Pennsylvania lottery player is waking up a multimillionaire after matching the five white balls with the Power Play multiplier in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania ticket was one of only two Match 5 + Power Play winners nationwide, each worth $2 million before taxes. The Power Play on Saturday was 2x, doubling the standard $1 million Match 5 prize.

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet released the retailer location where the winning ticket was sold.

There were no jackpot winners, meaning the Powerball grand prize increases to an estimated $1.10 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash value of $503.4 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 13, 2025):

1 – 28 – 31 – 57 – 58

Powerball: 16

Power Play: 2x

What's next:

The Pennsylvania Lottery will confirm the winning retailer and additional prize details after security procedures are completed. The winner has yet to come forward.