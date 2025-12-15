Lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player wins $2 million Powerball prize in Saturday’s drawing
PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania lottery player is waking up a multimillionaire after matching the five white balls with the Power Play multiplier in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
What we know:
The Pennsylvania ticket was one of only two Match 5 + Power Play winners nationwide, each worth $2 million before taxes. The Power Play on Saturday was 2x, doubling the standard $1 million Match 5 prize.
The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet released the retailer location where the winning ticket was sold.
There were no jackpot winners, meaning the Powerball grand prize increases to an estimated $1.10 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash value of $503.4 million.
Winning numbers (Dec. 13, 2025):
- 1 – 28 – 31 – 57 – 58
- Powerball: 16
- Power Play: 2x
What's next:
The Pennsylvania Lottery will confirm the winning retailer and additional prize details after security procedures are completed. The winner has yet to come forward.
The Source: This story is based on information from Powerball’s official drawing results.