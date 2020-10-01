DA: Former Germantown Academy teacher held relationship with student for over a year

article

A former teacher at Germantown Academy is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he held an intimate relationship with a student for over a year.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, 37-year-old Michael Cheatle engaged in a sexual relationship with an 11th grade student from 2014 to 2015. The relationship was uncovered after the victim came forward to Whitemarsh Township Police in July of this year.

An investigation found text messages, emails and other evidence that confirmed that Cheatle had in sexual behavior with the minor student both inside and outside of Germantown Academy.

Cheatle resigned from his position at the school in early September. Police say Germantown Academy officials have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Chealte was charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and related charges. He was released on $100,000 bail and is due back in court on Oct. 14.

