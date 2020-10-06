DA seeks death penalty against Philly suspect in western Pa. murder case

article

Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty if a man is convicted of first-degree murder in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home earlier this year.

Isaiah Payne, 32, of Philadelphia is charged in the deaths of 28-year-old Mikal Jackson-Stevenson and 52-year-old Natalie Washington in Altoona in May.

District Attorney Pete Weeks gave notice Friday that prosecutors consider capital punishment warranted in the case of a first-degree murder conviction because there were multiple victims and drug laws were allegedly violated.

Local media reports that defense attorney Richard Corcoran acknowledged receipt of the aggravating circumstances Friday and said he will be working on a defense.

Authorities alleged in a preliminary hearing in August that the defendant was involved in a drug dispute with the male victim.

