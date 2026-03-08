New toll scam uses fake texts from Philadelphia Courts
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Court has issued a new consumer fraud warning involving Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls.
What we know:
Officials say fake text messages claiming to come from the Traffic Division of Philadelphia Municipal Court have recently been circulating.
The headline read, "Notice of Hearing - TOLL VIOLATION," and instructs recipients to "appear for a hearing" or resolve the matter by "payment of the assessed civil penalty prior to the hearing date."
A QR code for payment is also included in the text.
What they're saying:
Officials are urging recipients to ignore the text and not to scan the QR code.
"The Courts will NEVER send a text message demanding payment for any toll, parking or other violations. The public is cautioned to NEVER provide personal, banking or credit card information via a link sent through an unknown text or phone call. The Courts NEVER request Social Security numbers or credit card information over the phone or via text."
What you can do:
If you have received one of these text messages or are a victim of this scam, call your local police department or contact the PA Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection or the Federal Trade Commission.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Courts.