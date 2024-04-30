Delaware Gov. John Carney launches campaign for mayor of Wilmington

article

Delaware Governor John Carney has launched his campaign to become mayor of The First State's largest city.

Carney, 67, announced his candidacy for mayor of Wilmington, a city that boasts a population of more than 71,000.

The democrat decided to run for the mayoral position after current Mayor Mike Purzycki said he would not seek re-election.

"During my seven years as Governor, we’ve invested more in the City of Wilmington than any administration that came before us," Carney said.

"We’ve driven new job creation in Wilmington, invested more than ever in affordable housing, expanded the Port of Wilmington, and built the first new public school in 50 years," he added.

Carney previously represented Delaware in the U.S. House of Representatives for three terms.