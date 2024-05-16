Porch pirate disguised as Amazon driver swipes package from Delaware County home: police
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Delaware County are searching for an alleged porch pirate who they say disguised himself as an Amazon delivery driver to snatch a package.
The Haverford Police Department shared a photo Thursday of the suspect taken outside a house on the 600 block of Covington Road.
Investigators said the suspect disguised themselves as an Amazon driver making a delivery, took an already delivered package from the home, and walked away.
Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts or similar crimes should contact the Haverford Police Department.