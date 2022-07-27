Expand / Collapse search

Delaware State Fair: ZZ Top concert, unique eats, a circus and more!

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 29 Philadelphia

HARRINGTON, Del. - Need plans this weekend? The Delaware State Fair has the answer!

It's the perfect family outing with something for everyone: rides, food, games, shows and music!

Gates open at the Delaware State Fairgrounds every day at 8 a.m. until July 30 - with most vendors and entertainment starting around 11 a.m.

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick stopped by the fair on Wednesday to take in all the sights, sounds and smells.

First stop - the livestock stables where, Jenn got to pet an award-winning pig!

Animals take center stage at the Delaware State Fair

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick meets some of the Delaware State Fair's furry stars, which runs until July 30.

If you're looking for a show, stop by Circus Hollywood to witness some seriously impressive stunts.

Circus Hollywood performs at the Delaware State Fair

The circus comes to Delaware! Performers show off their skills every day until July 30.

And in between all the games and rides, find some time for a sweet treat! Jenn made herself a cannoli sundae at one of many food trucks at the fair!

Build your own cannoli ice cream sundae at the Delaware State Fair

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick tastes some of the tasty treats at this year's fair.

Finally, end your night on a musical note! The fair is hosting a concert almost every night, with ZZ Top taking center stage Wednesday night.

For more information about tickets, time and all the events, check out the Delaware State Fair website. 