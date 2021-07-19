Dow plunges over delta variant fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell sharply Monday over fears of the spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Dow was down more than 800 points and was headed towards its biggest drop of the year. The S&P and NASDAQ also fell dramatically at 1.87% and 1.65%, respectively.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday amid the possibility of an economic slowdown.

Consumer prices in the country last month saw the largest inflation spike since 2008, evidence that a swift rebound in spending has run up against widespread supply shortages.

COVID-19 cases were climbing in all 50 states with the more contagious delta variant being the most common strain of the virus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.