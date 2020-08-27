Doylestown sisters launch sign business, donate funds to charity

Two sisters are donating the funds they make from their sign business to charity.

Rylee Decker, 14, and her sister Grace, 11, of Doylestown, have made quite a business out of selling signs. They started their company Two Yard Ninjas as a way to keep busy over the summer amid the pandemic.

The pair came up with a business plan and designed the signs themselves. The girls deliver and set the signs up in people's yards everything from "miss you" to all kinds of birthday wishes. Each message costs $60 a sign.

"It's better to give back then take it for yourself. For people who need it more than you do, especially during a pandemic," Grace said.

The girls donated their July profits of $500 to the Bucks County Housing Group which helps people with food and housing needs.

