A driver has been hospitalized with critical injuries after crashing into a pole in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning, according to police.

Authorities say the crash occurred on the 10,400 block of Academy Road just after 1 a.m.

According to police a 2008 Volkswagen was traveling north on Academy Road when the driver lost control and struck a Peco pole.

The driver was ejected from the car as a result of hitting the police, officials say.

Medics transported the driver to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation with the Philadelphia Police Department's Accident Investigation Division.