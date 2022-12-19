Expand / Collapse search

Driver critically injured after crashing into pole in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A driver has been hospitalized with critical injuries after crashing into a pole in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning, according to police. 

Authorities say the crash occurred on the 10,400 block of Academy Road just after 1 a.m. 

According to police a 2008 Volkswagen was traveling north on Academy Road when the driver lost control and struck a Peco pole. 

The driver was ejected from the car as a result of hitting the police, officials say. 

Medics transported the driver to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police. 

The crash remains under investigation with the Philadelphia Police Department's Accident Investigation Division.  