Man standing in middle of street fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Philly: police

The Brief Police say a 50-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Philadelphia. Investigators believe the victim was "under the influence" and sitting in the middle of the street when he was struck after he attempted to stand up. No arrests have been reported.



What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 100 block of South Cobbs Creek Parkway around midnight Friday for reports of an accident.

Police say a 50-year-old man who "appeared to be under the influence" was sitting in the middle of the road when he was struck after he attempted to stand up.

The man was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died, according to police.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe the hit-and-run vehicle is a white sedan with a sunroof.

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly crash.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call police.