Drone footage shows flamingo flock gathering in Kazakhstan lake

A flock of flamingos was spotted on Lake Karakol near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on November 14, moving in harmony during their migration south.

Drone footage shot by Azamat Sarsenbayev shows the mass of pink birds floating and flying near the lake’s surface.

“It is because of such moments that I love my land,” wrote Sarsenbayev, as per Google Translate.

According to a Google Translation of a local news report, the flamingos often appear near Aktau during their migration, after which they fly south to the Khazar nature reserve in Turkmenistan or further to Iran.