Eagles fans shrug off 30-13 preseason loss to Bengals, focus on regular season

The Brief Eagles fans leaving Lincoln Financial Field brushed off the team’s final preseason loss. Many pointed to the absence of regular starters and said the game offered little indication of what to expect in the regular season. First-time attendees said the atmosphere still made for a memorable night.



Eagles fans leaving Lincoln Financial Field after the team’s final preseason game said the loss did little to shake their confidence heading into the regular season.

Fans look past preseason loss

For many, the biggest takeaway was that the Eagles’ regular starters did not play.

"This is just a preseason game. I’m not gonna give it too much," said Mecca Williams. "I feel like we have more to give. Our starters didn’t play, so it’s just trial and error what we got going on right now. I feel like we got a good system going on right now. I really like Sean Manion."

Other fans were not ready to read too much into the result either.

"We’re hoping for a better offense this year than last year, and it was a preseason game, so it’s tough to judge," one fan said.

Another called the offense "a little rough" but added, "I think we will have hope. The starters didn’t play."

Some concerns, but plenty of confidence

Fans did note areas they would like to see improve before the games start to count.

"I’m happy with them. They could’ve did a little bit better," one fan said.

Another fan mentioned injuries during the game but said the preseason result did not change their outlook: "It’s only preseason. Two people got hurt, but they’re doing really well."

First-time fans enjoy the experience

For first-time attendees, the final score was not the only thing that mattered.

"It was great, and I love it," Kameron Hicks said. "Seeing the players."

Vivi Scrausbaugh also said the loss was disappointing but saw the game as part of the process.

"I didn’t like that we didn’t win, but it’s just a practice game," Scrausbaugh said. "I also like that we were kind of losing and then we went up."

Even one attendee summed up the night with the stadium experience in mind: "I had a giant cotton candy and two Pepsi."