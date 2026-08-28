Eagles fans pack Lincoln Financial Field for final preseason game

The Brief Fans gathered at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles' last preseason game on Friday, bringing excitement for the upcoming regular season. Tailgaters celebrated with Eagles-themed food, face paint and special occasions like birthdays and engagements. Some fans spoke about their hopes to see rookie Makai Lemon play, and predicted a championship win.



Eagles fans turned Lincoln Financial Field into a sea of green Friday as they tailgated ahead of the team’s final preseason game. Supporters celebrated with themed outfits, food and energetic chants as they looked ahead to the regular season set to begin in just over two weeks.

Fans turn out in green to cheer for the Eagles

Many fans lined up outside the stadium early, showing off their Eagles pride with special accessories and food. Team spirit was high as people traded "E A G L E S Eagles!" chants and parents helped kids apply face paint.

What we know:

Fans said their main expectation for the night was simple: "Um a win. A win. A win." One fan, Mark Stockton of Fishtown, brought guacamole for his group, saying, "We got green all the way. Green all the way. Avocados." Stockton said he hoped to see rookie Makai Lemon play, telling reporters, "I'm hoping we can see Makai Lemon are first draft pick play tonight."

Timeline:

Ahead of the game, tailgaters mixed food and conversation. By afternoon, children like an 11-year-old from Delaware County were tossing footballs and enjoying snacks including hoagies, pizza and hotdogs. Celebrations ranged from birthdays — "August 23rd and I just turned 11" — to engagement photo shoots. "We're here taking engagement photos. The Eagles have been a big part of our relationship," said Alex and Gabrielle, who paired team attire with "a little bit of bridal accessories."

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Personal celebrations, citywide hope

Birthday songs and well wishes echoed alongside Eagles cheers at family tables. "We're here to celebrate him, celebrate the Eagles. We're doing it all tonight," said one parent about combining a birthday with game day festivities. Others celebrated milestones and relationships, saying, "Family, fun, Eagles. You can't beat it baby."

On the field and in the stands, fans shared high hopes for the season. "I'm super excited with our new offense, coaching staff, and defense and we're about to win another Superbowl baby," one said. There was even a promise of holiday joy: "Philly Santa is gonna bring this city a championship this year. Go birds!" said another fan dressed as Santa Claus.

Why you should care:

The energy outside the stadium showed just how much the Eagles mean to the community, as fans used the preseason finale to reunite, mark personal milestones and look forward to a season they hope will end with a championship.

What we don't know:

The Eagles' full lineup for the regular season opener has not yet been finalized.

There is no confirmation yet on the Eagles’ final lineup for the regular season opener.

What's next:

The Eagles kick off the 2026 season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 13.