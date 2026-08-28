Philadelphia Cycling Classic 2026: Course map, where to watch the race, and more

The Brief The Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday after a 10-year hiatus. Road closures and no-parking zones will affect different parts of the city over the weekend, including the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Fairmount Park, Manayunk, and Roxborough. Spectators can watch from several places along the 14.4-mile route, including the Manayunk Wall and Lemon Hill.



The Philadelphia Cycling Classic will return this weekend following a 10-year hiatus. Both men’s and women’s international pro races will bring hundreds of thousands of spectators and prompt widespread city road and transit changes.

What is the Philadelphia Cycling Classic?

What we know:

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is a 14.4-mile loop through some of Philadelphia’s favorite neighborhoods including a climb atop the famed Manayunk Wall. Over 200 riders from 28 countries and 36 teams are expected to make the ride.

The main event is on Sunday with the women's UCI 1.1 race starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by the men's UCI 1.1 race at noon. The Philadelphia Cycling Classic Amateur Time Trial will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m., and the American Association for Cancer Research ride will precede Sunday's festivities at 6 a.m.

The Philadelphia Cycling Classic Fan Fest will take place on both Saturday and Sunday near the Iroquois Sculpture area behind the Art Museum. The free event will feature over 150 vendors, live music, and more.

Road closures

Local perspective:

Saturday, August 29

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be closed from Eakins Oval to Falls Bridge on Saturday, August 29, beginning at 8 a.m. for the 8-mile Philadelphia Cycling Classic Amateur Time Trial.

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will continue with its weekend closure schedule and remain closed to vehicle traffic until Monday, August 31.

Sedgley Drive between Girard Avenue and Poplar Drive will be closed on Saturday. August 29, beginning at 12 p.m. and will remain closed until the conclusion of the event.

Sunday, August 30

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, August 30, to 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, unless otherwise noted:

Parkway area closures

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 17th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive (access maintained for PMA staff)

1900 Race Street

1800-1900 Vine Street

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

2000-2100 Winter Street

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

16th,17th, and 18th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

Fairmount Park closures

Kelly Drive (all lanes)

Waterworks Drive

Reservoir Drive

Lemon Hill

Sedgley Drive between Girard Avenue and Kelly Drive

Poplar Drive between Girard Avenue and Kelly Drive

MLK Drive from Sweetbriar Drive to Eakins Oval

Manayunk and Roxborough area closures

Ridge Avenue between Kelly Drive and Hermit Street

Main Street between Ridge Avenue and Green Lane

Levering Street between Main Street and Tower Street

Cresson Street between Levering Street and Cotton Street

Lyceum Avenue between Tower Street and Mitchell Street

Pechin Street between Green Lane and Roxborough Avenue

Roxborough Avenue between Mitchell Street and Terrace Street

Manayunk Ave between Roxborough Avenue and Osborn Street

Rector Street between Terrace Street and Pechin Street

Pensdale Street between Terrace Street and Lauriston Street

Kingsley Street between Manayunk Avenue and Lauriston Street

Salaignac Street between Manyunk Avenue and Lauriston Street

Terrace Street between Dawson Street and Ridge Avenue

Vassar Street from Ridge Avenue to Cresson Street

Mitchell Street from Connaroe Street to Martin Street

Additional streets include: Unit blocks of Shurs Lane, Jamestown Street, Pensdale Street, Roxborough Avenue, Grape Street, Levering Street, Gay Street, Connaroe Street, Carson Street, Rector Street, Cotton Street, Connaroe Street, and 300 block of Burnside Street

No Parking Zones

During the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, the following blocks will be in the "No Parking Zone", and all vehicles must be relocated beginning 8 a.m. on Friday, August 28. Any vehicles remaining on site during this time will be towed:

Lyceum/Levering Avenue from Cresson Street to Pechin Street

Manayunk Avenue from Ridge Avenue to Roxborough Avenue

Pechin Street from Lyceum Avenue to Roxborough Avenue

Roxborough Avenue from Pechin Street to Manayunk Avenue

Where can I watch the race?

What we know:

Spectator spots can be found near the Start/Finish on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Main Street in Manayunk, Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park and at "The Wall" on Lyceum Avenue.

A live map with pace vehicle tracking, as well as amenities like restrooms, medical access, food vendors, bike parking and merch stands, will be available to fans on race day, according to organizers.

Philadelphia Cycling Classic course map

What we know:

The race begins on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and continues along the Schuylkill River, passing through Fairmount Park and into Manayunk. Cyclists will then be challenged by the Manayunk Wall, a 17% grade climb.

Riders will then briefly travel through Roxborough before heading back down Kelly Drive and through Strawberry Mansion. Looping back towards the starting line, cyclists will finish the race reconnecting with the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Provided by the City of Philadelphia.