New Jersey restaurants, bars can continue selling alcohol to-go and for delivery under new law

The Brief New Jersey has made alcohol to-go and delivery orders permanent for restaurants, bars and craft distilleries. Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a bill Friday that made the COVID-era policy permanent. The exception was set to expire on Sept. 1.



New Jersey restaurants and bars can continue selling alcoholic beverages to-go and for delivery under a new law signed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Sherrill signed the legislation into law Friday, making permanent a practice that began as an emergency measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What we know:

The governor called the measure a common-sense move that can help restaurants and bars facing rising operating costs.

"The margins to run a restaurant are already thin, and they keep getting thinner with the tariffs and the skyrocketing fuel costs," Sherrill said. "The last thing you need is Trenton getting in your way, too."

The law allows qualifying restaurants and bars to continue selling alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption, including through takeout and delivery.

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At Central Taco and Tequila in Haddon Township, the restaurant’s management believes the law could provide another boost to its already strong takeout business.

"It’s always exciting when a local business could boost sales in any way, shape or form," said Nicholas Consilvio, the restaurant’s service manager. "Especially as the main thing we pride ourselves on are the drinks. Everything’s fresh-squeezed and stuff like that, so the fact people could take that and go and they don’t have to dine in for it, I’m excited about it."

The other side:

But not everyone is convinced the expanded availability of alcohol to-go is without concerns.

New Jersey State Sen. Vin Gopal acknowledged there was significant pushback from some members of the state’s liquor industry during the debate over the legislation.

Some restaurant owners also raised concerns about potential drunk driving and underage drinking.

Customers questioned how businesses will make sure alcohol purchased for takeout or delivery is going to someone who is at least 21 years old.

"How do you know a 21-year-old is ordering drinks, not teenagers?" asked customer Sunder Shahani. "I don’t know how to manage that."

Shahani said he likes the convenience of being able to enjoy a drink at home but wants to know how businesses will verify customers’ ages.

"Who’s ordering it at home? How do you know the age limit? How do you do that all figured out?" he said. "But I think it’s a good convenience for people who want to be at home."

There are restrictions under the law. Customers must be at least 21 years old, and alcoholic beverages purchased for takeout or delivery must be properly sealed and stored while being transported.

What they're saying:

For some customers, the convenience is already appealing.

Andrew George was grabbing dinner in South Jersey and said having the option to pick up alcohol from a local establishment makes for an easy pairing with his meal.

"I do have dinner over here, here in town," George said. "Excellent local brewery right across the street. It’s a great pairing for the night. You’re already cashing in. I guess I’m the early bird."

The National Restaurant Association says alcohol-to-go can also influence where consumers choose to order food.

According to the association, in states where alcohol-to-go is permitted, more than 70% of wine, beer and cocktail drinkers said they were more likely to choose a restaurant for delivery based on the ability to purchase alcohol with their food order.

For New Jersey restaurants and bars, supporters say the law could provide another source of revenue at a time when businesses continue to face high operating costs.