Police hold press conference on deadly Olney hit-and-run, internal affairs investigation

The Brief Police will provide new information about a deadly hit-and-run in Olney. Investigators will also comment on an officer's interaction with the pedestrian prior to the crash. Police will hold a 1 p.m. press conference on Friday to share new information.



Investigators will provide new information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Thursday morning in Philadelphia.

Deadly hit-and-run on Rising Sun Avenue

What we know:

Police say the fatal hit-and-run crash happened Thursday morning on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue in the city's Olney section.

Police will also comment on "a separate Internal Affairs investigation concerning an officer's interaction with the pedestrian prior to the crash."

Details remain unknown

What we don't know:

The identity of the hit-and-run victim has not been released by police at this time.

Circumstances surrounding the fatal hit-and-run also remain unknown.

Police to hold press conference

What you can do:

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford will lead a 1 p.m. press conference on the fatal hit-and-run.

You can watch the press conference in the live player above or on FOX 29's YouTube page.