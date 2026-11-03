Cory Booker wins reelection in New Jersey Senate race

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The Brief Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, according to The Associated Press. Booker defeated Republican Justin Murphy, independent Veronica Fernandez and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky. Booker campaigned on the cost of living by pitching the Keep Your Pay Act, which would expand the child tax credit and eliminate federal income taxes on the first $75,000 for most households.



Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The result

By the numbers:

Booker defeated Republican Justin Murphy, independent Veronica Fernandez and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky.

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The campaign

The backstory:

Booker focused his campaign on the cost of living, pushing a proposal called the Keep Your Pay Act to eliminate federal income taxes on the first $75,000 of household income for most filers and expand the child tax credit.

During his tenure, he sponsored the First Step Act and helped secure $6.8 billion in federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

The bio

Dig deeper:

Booker is a Democratic U.S. senator who previously served on the Newark City Council and as mayor of Newark.

He earned degrees from Stanford University, Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and Yale Law School.