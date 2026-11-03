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Cory Booker wins reelection in New Jersey Senate race

By
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 8:01 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 8:01 PM EST
article

(Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, according to The Associated Press.
    • Booker defeated Republican Justin Murphy, independent Veronica Fernandez and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky.
    • Booker campaigned on the cost of living by pitching the Keep Your Pay Act, which would expand the child tax credit and eliminate federal income taxes on the first $75,000 for most households.

NEW JERSEY - Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, according to The Associated Press (AP). 

The result 

By the numbers:

Booker defeated Republican Justin Murphy, independent Veronica Fernandez and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky. 

Related

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NJ midterms 2026: Booker, all 12 House seats on the Nov. 3 ballot

New Jersey voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, with seats in both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House on the ballot.

The campaign 

The backstory:

Booker focused his campaign on the cost of living, pushing a proposal called the Keep Your Pay Act to eliminate federal income taxes on the first $75,000 of household income for most filers and expand the child tax credit.

During his tenure, he sponsored the First Step Act and helped secure $6.8 billion in federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project.

The bio 

Dig deeper:

Booker is a Democratic U.S. senator who previously served on the Newark City Council and as mayor of Newark.

He earned degrees from Stanford University, Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and Yale Law School.

The Source: Information in this article was sourced from The Associated Press and official candidate profiles.

2026 ElectionsNewsNew Jersey PoliticsCory BookerNew JerseyPolitics