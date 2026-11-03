Cory Booker wins reelection in New Jersey Senate race
NEW JERSEY - Democrat Cory Booker has won reelection to the U.S. Senate representing New Jersey, according to The Associated Press (AP).
The result
By the numbers:
Booker defeated Republican Justin Murphy, independent Veronica Fernandez and Socialist Workers Party candidate Joanne Kuniansky.
The campaign
The backstory:
Booker focused his campaign on the cost of living, pushing a proposal called the Keep Your Pay Act to eliminate federal income taxes on the first $75,000 of household income for most filers and expand the child tax credit.
During his tenure, he sponsored the First Step Act and helped secure $6.8 billion in federal funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project.
The bio
Dig deeper:
Booker is a Democratic U.S. senator who previously served on the Newark City Council and as mayor of Newark.
He earned degrees from Stanford University, Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and Yale Law School.
The Source: Information in this article was sourced from The Associated Press and official candidate profiles.