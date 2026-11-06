3 elderly people found dead in Mount Holly home, investigation underway

The Brief Three elderly people were found dead Friday afternoon in a Mount Holly home, according to officials. Police say a postal worker called 911 after seeing a note on the door. Authorities have not released the victims' names or the cause of death.



Three elderly people were found dead Friday afternoon inside a home on the unit block of Winding Way in Mount Holly, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Clifford Spencer. Police say officers were called to the scene by a postal worker who saw a note on the door instructing them to call 911.

What we know:

Police say the call came in Friday afternoon after a postal worker found a note on the door that said 911 should be called.

Police found three elderly individuals dead inside a Mount Holly home on the unit block of Winding Way near the township's border with Eastampton.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Holly Township Police Chief Clifford Spencer announced the discovery occurred Friday afternoon.

Officials say there is no threat or danger to the public connected to this incident.

What's next:

Autopsies are scheduled to be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office over the weekend.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by both the Prosecutor's Office and the Mount Holly Township Police Department.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victims' names or information about how they died. Authorities say details are pending notification of next of kin and autopsy results.