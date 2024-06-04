You could earn real money working at IKEA's new virtual store in Roblox

article

IKEA is opening a new Roblox-themed store and you could get paid to work there.

"The Co-Worker Game," which launches on June 24, is a virtual store within Roblox and lets players enjoy working in IKEA's virtual space.

These 10 paid positions for the Roblox store are fully remote, but openings are limited and the store is accepting applications Tuesday through Sunday, June 16.

FILE-Image of an IKEA store. (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

IKEA will hold virtual interviews June 14 through June 18 and new hires will get an hourly co-worker rate for their time on the game.

"We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life," Darren Taylor, Country People and Culture Manager at IKEA UK and Ireland said in a statement in a company release .

To work at the virtual IKEA, applicants must reside in London and be 18 or older. For more information and how to apply for the role, click here .

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



