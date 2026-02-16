Water main break near Penn Medicine in University City could cause delays for weeks

The Brief A water main break shut down parts of Spruce Street in University City. The road closure is very close to several Penn Medicine centers. Repairs could last several weeks, causing a travel nightmare for workers and patients.



Medical workers and patients may face some travel struggles in the weeks ahead after a water main break in University City on Monday.

What we know:

A busy stretch of Spruce Street is shut down because of a water main break at 34th Street. The closure extends to 38th Street.

The road closure is causing traffic delays in the area, which is close to several Penn Medicine facilities, including the Perelman Center, cancer center and therapy center.

Crews plan to complete repairs as soon as possible, but they say it could take several weeks.

What you can do:

Drivers should expect heavy traffic, not only in University City but throughout West Philadelphia, since delays in this area tend to spread quickly.

If you have an appointment at one of the nearby hospitals or medical centers, make sure to give yourself extra time.