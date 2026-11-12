Emu spotted in New Jersey Pine Barrens; visitors warned to keep their distance

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The Brief State Park Police spotted an emu at Brendan T. Byrne State Forest on Monday, Nov. 9. Officers are still searching for the animal and urge visitors to keep a safe distance and report any sightings.



An emu was seen running through New Jersey's Pine Barrens this week, prompting a warning to visitors not to approach the animal.

Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, according to the New Jersey State Park Police. Officers responded to a report of the large bird at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 and observed it before it ran away.

What we know:

Officers with the New Jersey State Park Police responded to Brendan T. Byrne State Forest at about 1:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, after receiving a report of an emu sighting and confirmed they observed the animal before it fled the area… on foot.

Police say they are still searching for the emu.

Anyone who sees the bird is asked to maintain a safe distance and contact State Park Police dispatch at 1-877-WARNDEP (1-877-927-6337).

What we don't know:

Officials have not said where the emu came from or who owns it.