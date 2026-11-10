Skipping the vitamin K shot puts newborns at risk of severe bleeds: study

The Brief The number of parents opting out of the standard newborn vitamin K injection more than doubled from 3.1% in 2017 to 6.8% in 2025. Babies are born with critically low reserves of vitamin K, leaving them at risk for Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding. Analyzing 5.2 million births, researchers found that infants without the shot have a significantly higher risk of bleeding in their first six months.



Deciding whether to give your newborn a vitamin K shot right after birth has become a growing topic of debate, as more new parents choose to opt out.

The foot of a premature baby in an incubator is seen in the neonatal emergency department at the Nancy University Hospital maternity in Nancy, northeastern France, on October 2, 2025. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP via Getty Images)

What we know:

To understand the real-world impact of this shift, a massive new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) looked at the health records of over 5.2 million infants born in the United States between 2017 and 2025.

The study found that the number of parents refusing the newborn injection more than doubled in just eight years, jumping from 3.1% in 2017 to 6.8% in 2025.

Why the sudden change? Researchers note that many parents who decline the shot do so out of "concern," including fear of causing the baby pain, worries about the ingredients in the shot, or a desire to take a more "natural" approach to their baby’s first days.

Related article

Why babies need vitamin K

Why you should care:

Experts say vitamin K is essential for normal blood clotting, but newborns are born with a unique biological disadvantage:

Vitamin K does not easily pass through the placenta during pregnancy, meaning babies are born with critically low reserves.

Breast milk contains very low levels of vitamin K, and even formula-fed babies have a hard time absorbing it at first.

Without enough of this vital nutrient, babies are at risk for a rare but serious condition called Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB). This condition can cause spontaneous bleeding in the stomach, intestines, or even the brain.

Related article

The risks

Dig deeper:

The study compared babies who received the shot to those who didn't, which revealed several risks.

Bleeding risk: Infants who skipped the vitamin K shot were significantly more likely to experience a bleeding event in their first six months of life (288 out of 10,000 babies, compared to 186 out of 10,000 for those who got the shot).

Brain bleeds: The most dangerous form of VKDB involves intracranial bleeding (bleeding in the brain). The study found that babies without the shot were more than twice as likely to suffer from brain bleeds (33 out of 10,000 vs. 13.2 out of 10,000).

Fatalities: The risk of an infant dying with a concurrent bleeding diagnosis during their birth hospitalization was nearly three times higher for those who did not receive the injection.

The researchers calculated that for every 114 parents who refuse the shot, one additional baby will suffer a bleeding event in their first six months of life.