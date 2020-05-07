ER nurse collects donations for fellow colleagues at Virtua Hospital in Marlton

Hundreds of donations have been pouring in for the staff at Virtua Hospital in Marlton thanks to one ER nurse. She says the staff at the hospital inspires her each and every day.

"From the smallest to the biggest donation we are all so humbled by the support we are getting from not only the community but the nation," Kim Reynolds said.

Kim's proud husband Eric posted on Facebook that when his wife isn't hustling in the ER, the mom of four is home working to collection donations from friends and strangers to help lift her colleagues' spirits while they're fighting the toughest battle of their career.

Companies immediately sending supplies that fill the family minivan and the hearts of Kim's colleagues.

"This was overwhelming every day a different FedEx truck or UPS truck coming," Eric explained.

"The only reason I stepped up is because of how amazing my team is," Kim said.

